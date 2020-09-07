Post Malone’s new rosé wine was part inspired by “hanging out with Mark Wahlberg too much”

Post Malone‘s manager has said that the rapper’s new rosé wine was partly inspired by his friendship with actor Mark Wahlberg, who helped Malone “acquire [a] taste for expensive wine.”

Malone launched the Provence-made rosé wine, ‘Maison No. 9′, earlier this year, saying at the time that “rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy.”

In a new GQ profile about the launch of ‘Maison No.9’, Malone and his manager Dre London spoke about the origin of the project, with the latter recalling: “This was an idea that came out while we were tipsy on wine and talking like a Wolf Of Wall Street bull.

Advertisement

“But I’ll be real, I remembered that moment and I reminded everyone the next day!”

Asked why they chose to make a rosé, London revealed that Malone’s friendship with Wahlberg (a self-proclaimed “wine hoarder”, as the profile notes) part-inspired the choice.

“[Malone] always drank wine, but not as much as beer,” London said. “But he started having this acquired taste for expensive wine after he and Mark Wahlberg hung out too much!”

You can find out more about ‘Maison No.9’ here.

Advertisement

Last month, Post Malone‘s dentist shared an image of the rapper getting a new leg tattoo during a recent check-up.

Post Malone was recently announced as one of the six headliners of Reading & Leeds Festival 2021.