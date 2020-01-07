Watch Post Malone’s screaming karaoke cover of Pantera’s ‘Walk’

Post Malone has been caught on video belting out a karaoke cover of Pantera‘s ‘Walk’ — watch the screeching rendition below.

The ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ artist was hanging out with the band Beach Fossils in New York City recently, and the artists headed to one bar where they were handed a mic to do some karaoke.

In the second clip in the below post by Beach Fossils, Malone can be seen singing Pantera’s 1993 single ‘Walk’. You can watch the clips below.

Malone was recently pictured with ex-Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo at Slayer’s final-ever gig in California.

“New blood meets old blood,” Anselmo wrote in the accompanying caption about his encounter with the rapper/singer. “It was a real pleasure to meet @postmalone, genuine & genuinely nice kid. The nieces & nephews are definitely jealous…”

In other Post Malone news, Yungblud recently hinted that he may have recorded a song with Malone — although he wouldn’t be drawn on revealing the identity of his collaborator, merely stating that the artist “is a bridge between hip-hop and rock and roll.”

Last month, Malone released the innovative visuals for his single ‘Circles’. The video requires fans to place two smartphones side-by-side in order to fully enjoy the viewing experience.