Post Malone pays tribute to Mac Miller during Pittsburgh show

Post Malone paid fresh tribute to the late Mac Miller during his show in Pittsburgh this week.

The two rappers were close friends before Miller’s death in September 2018 following an accidental overdose. He was 26.

Malone paid his respects to the memory of Miller during his show at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday night (February 24) by wearing a custom-made t-shirt which displayed the phrase “R.I.P. Mac Miller.”

Last night in Pittsburgh @PostMalone was wearing his RIP Mac Miller shirt pic.twitter.com/a8DSJ6m0vm — The Mac Miller Memoir (@MacMillerMemoir) February 25, 2020

Advertisement

Malone previously wore the custom tribute shirt shortly after Miller’s death on September 7, 2018.

Malone and Miller were planning to make a collaborative album together before the latter’s passing, according to Malone.

Speaking to Zane Lowe back in September in an interview which fell around the one-year anniversary of Miller’s death, Malone said: “We were going to make an album. We were sitting there playing beer pong and we were like, ‘Let’s make a fucking album.’”

Mac Miller’s producer Jon Brion recently revealed that the posthumous Miller album ‘Circles’ was supposed to be the middle part of a trilogy of albums which began with 2018’s ‘Swimming’.

Advertisement

Last week, Post Malone’s second collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne, ‘It’s A Raid’, was released on the latter’s new album ‘Ordinary Man’.

The track follows on from their 2019 team-up on ‘Take What You Want’, which featured on Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ LP.