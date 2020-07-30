Post Malone says he’s seen multiple UFOs: “You can’t explain it”

Post Malone has discussed his experiences with UFO sightings, going into detail about incidents he claims to have witnessed across the country since he was 16.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Malone said his first sighting came as a teenager. “I’ve seen one,” he told Rogan. “I was probably 16. I was in upstate New York and it would just stay there.

“My aunt and uncle were very strict, and we had to go to bed at a very strict deadline, probably 10pm. I was looking out the window with my cousin and it’s just a light that just stays there and then just fuckin’ goes off. You can’t explain it.” Watch the clip below.

The ‘Circles’ rapper also said he’d spotted strange aerial phenomena in Utah and California more recently, telling Rogan “I can’t tell you how many times.”

“I used to live in Tarzana,” he said. “There was a balcony and it looked kind of like, it sounds corny, but like a classic forcefield. It’s kind of like a dome in a circular shape,” he said, describing the sight stretching in shape before his eyes.

“And I’m like, ‘How did no one else see this?’ But I was there with like fuckin’ four other people, and they saw it too.”

Last week (July 22), Posty said that he hopes his new album will help “uplift people’s spirits” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer/rapper is currently working on the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ at his home in Park City, Utah.

Speaking to WSJ Magazine, Malone said that he was enjoying being home, “just vib[ing]-out and [seeing] where my brain takes me — this has been a perfect time to make music, and to write songs about what’s going on currently.”