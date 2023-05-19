Post Malone shares melancholic new single ‘Mourning’

Post Malone has shared a new single called ‘Mourning’ – you can listen to it below.

The melancholic song serves as the second preview of the rapper and singer-songwriter’s fifth studio album ‘Austin’, which is due for release on July 28 via Mercury/Republic.

“Don’t want to sober up/ The sun is killing my buzz, that’s why they call it mourning,” Posty sings in the minimal first verse. “Thought I was strong enough/ Threw my bottle at the sky, said, ‘God that’s a warning’.”

Later, he mentions his “quote-unquote friends” and recalls being dragged along “to a party out in Malibu” over an electronic drum beat. “Stumbling down a corridor, came across an open door/ Throwing up is easy and who put on The Commodores?” the artist adds.

Tune in here:

I love Scotland, and I love you 💕

Mourning this Friday💕🍻 pic.twitter.com/MlIO7Y2b5t — Post Malone (@PostMalone) May 17, 2023

Additionally, Malone has shared some behind-the-scenes snippets from the ‘Mourning’ music video shoot, which took place in Scotland. Check out the footage in the tweet above.

Malone – real name Austin Richard Post – announced the forthcoming ‘Austin’ on social media this Tuesday (May 16). He also confirmed that his previous single ‘Chemical’ will appear on the record.

“It’s been some of the funnest music, [and] some of the most challenging and rewarding music. For me, at least,” the star explained of the follow-up to last year’s ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’. “[I’ve been] trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff.”

He continued: “I played guitar on every song on the record, and it was a really, really fun experience. I’m super, super excited to share it with you.”

In a separate post, the artist described ‘Austin’ as “one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on”.

Earlier this week, Posty wrapped up the UK and Ireland leg of his European ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ with two consecutive shows at the AO Arena in Manchester. He’s due to play a pair of gigs in Amsterdam tonight (May 19) and tomorrow (May 20).

Malone is set to head back out on the road in North America this summer for the ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour’. That stint will boast “some cool new production, new songs, and a very, very handsome man up on stage”, according to the star.

Tickets for those concerts go on general sale at 10am local time today (May 19) – buy yours here, and see the full itinerary here.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed by those close to Post Malone that ‘Austin’ was originally intended to be an “acoustic” collection.