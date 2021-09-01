Post Malone teams up with Jägermeister to help venues and artists hit by coronavirus

Post Malone has teamed up with Jägermeister for a new campaign that aims to help venues and artists hit by COVID-19.

The ‘Congratulations’ rapper premiered a short film with the liquor company this week titled Night Lights. The Zachary Heinzerling-directed clip pays tribute to local businesses and communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jägermeister’s global #SaveTheNight campaign, which the company said aims to put the “life” back to nightlife, has produced limited edition bottles that will be available for purchase in select stores worldwide in Fall 2021. The special new #SaveTheNight bottle changes colour when frozen and visually represents music lovers and supporters everywhere.

A portion of the proceeds from US sales will go to the National Independent Venue Association, and a portion of proceeds from global sales will go directly back to artists via Jägermeister’s Meister Fund.

“It’s exciting to have a partner who wants to do fun shit,” Posty told Billboard of the collaboration. “We made great commercial that felt like a movie, we’re getting funds to creatives and independent venues and really just doing what we can to keep everyone working.”

He added: “This program is an opportunity to give back to the industry that was there for me from the beginning.”

Chris Peddy, chief marketing officer of Mast-Jägermeister US, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Post Malone to uplift the nightlife communities near to his heart, and to launch a product that directly benefits those communities.”

“Every purchase of the #SaveTheNight Limited Edition bottle is an active investment in nightlife and brings independent venues one step closer to switching the lights on again.”

Meanwhile, Post Malone has announced that Posty Fest, his popular Texas music festival, will make a return later this year.

The rapper took to social media last month to share that he will headline the third annual event on Halloween weekend, Oct 30 and 31.