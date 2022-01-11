Post Malone’s manager claims his label is delaying new album

Post Malone’s upcoming fourth album is being delayed by his label, according to the artist’s manager.

Malone – real name Austin Richard Post – previewed the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ in November with ‘One Right Now’, a collaborative single with The Weekend. Its action-packed official video arrived later that same month.

Taking to social media yesterday (January 10), Post’s manager Dre London revealed that the star’s new record was “done” and “ready” for release.

“But [it] seems [Post’s label] @republicrecords @universalmusicgroup isn’t,” he continued. “Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part!! Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album!”

London then called on fans to “hit them up”, adding: “We been ready like u are! It’s Time!!!” He also included the hashtags #2022 and #DreVision – you can see the post below.

Post Malone shared the track ‘Motley Crew’ last summer. He has since contributed to songs by various artists, including Ozzy Osbourne‘s ‘It’s A Raid’, a remix of Saweetie’s ‘Tap In’, Big Sean‘s ‘Wolves’ and Ty Dolla $ign‘s ‘Spicy’.

Last September, Malone’s festival Posty Fest 2021 was cancelled due to “logistical issues”. It was set to be the first edition of the event since 2019, with 2020’s festival being scrapped because of the COVID pandemic.

Post Malone replaced Travis Scott as a headliner at Day N Vegas festival last November. Prior to that show, he made appearances at Governors Ball in New York and Reading & Leeds 2021.