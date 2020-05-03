Post Malone’s manager teases Lil Uzi Vert collaboration on upcoming album

A collaboration between Post Malone and Lil Uzi Vert could be on the way, according to Posty’s manager.

Last month, Malone’s manager, Dre London, revealed the rapper was working on a new album, the follow-up to last year’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’.

“I’m sorry I can’t stay away from my brother Posty!” Dre said on Instagram. “I’ll take the chance! Tonight we made a smash on FaceTime now we gonna just go into Quarantine Album mode! If we don’t connect energy how the [world] gonna enjoy this summer? Let’s Get It!! See You Soon bruv!”

Advertisement

Malone later confirmed the news during a live-stream tribute to Nirvana.

“We’ve just been kinda fucking sitting around the house and working on this new album I got coming for y’all, I’m really fucking excited for it,” he told fans.

He added: “Trying to put it out as soon as I fucking can, I’m really proud of the music that we’re making, and I’m having a lot of fucking fun.”

Now in another Instagram post, Dre has uploaded an old clip of Posty and Lil Uzi Vert hanging out backstage at a concert in 2015. In the caption, he teased a potential collaboration between the two on the new album.

“I remember these two hustling from ground zero in 2015 To see the levels they’ve brought it to is amazing!!” he wrote. “I know we got a lot of surprises on this next project, Maybe a Posty Vert idk I just wanted to post this clip from memory lane!!”

Advertisement

Last month, Post Malone and songwriter Tyler Armes have filed their own respective lawsuits over the rapper’s 2019 hit ‘Circles’.

On April 7, the rapper asked a New York Federal Judge to rule that Armes has no claim to the ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ track’s copyright and did not participate in writing it.

“It is an age-old story in the music business that when a song earns the type of runaway success that ‘Circles’ has garnered, and individuals will come out of the woodwork falsely claim to take credit for the song, and demand unwarranted and unearned windfall profits from the song,” reads Malone’s complaint.

Meanwhile, the 24th annual Webby Awards – dubbed ‘Webbys From Home’ for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic – have announced this year’s award categories, with Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and Bon Iver among the nominees.