Posthumous Jimmy Buffett album featuring Paul McCartney to come out this year

A posthumous album that Jimmy Buffett was working on before his death will come out this year, and features Paul McCartney.

News of the ‘Margaritaville’ singer-songwriter’s death was confirmed with a statement on his website, which read: “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1 surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

It was then confirmed that Buffett had been fighting Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years. A statement read: “He continued to perform during treatment, playing his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July.”

Advertisement

On November 3, ‘Equal Strain On All Parts’ will be released and feature McCartney, Emmylou Harris, Angelique Kidjo and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Three songs from the album, including the McCartney-featuring ‘My Gummie Just Kicked In’, are out now.

Listen to the three tracks below.

Advertisement

In a social media tribute to Buffett following his death, McCartney announced his involvement in the album, writing: “I was very happy to have played on one of his latest songs called ‘My Gummie Just Kicked In’. We had a real fun session and he played me some of his new songs.

“One [new track], in particular, I loved was the song ‘Bubbles Up’. And I told him that not only was the song great but the vocal was probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever. He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you’re confused and don’t know where you are just follow the bubbles – they’ll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away.”

Tributes quickly poured in from across the entertainment world from figures like Elton John, Beach Boys‘ Brian Wilson and LL Cool J. President Joe Biden also paid tribute in an official White House statement which described Buffet as an “American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another”.