Posthumous Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry album announced with Greentea Peng feature released

A posthumous Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry album has been announced, with the first single featuring Greentea Peng released today (November 15).

The influential Jamaican singer and musician passed away aged 85 on August 29, 2021. No cause of death was given.

Two years later, a posthumous album entitled ‘King Perry’ will be released on February 2, 2024, via False Idols. The album was written, recorded, and produced by Perry together with producer Daniel Boyle before his death during the COVID pandemic. Tricky has also co-produced two songs on the record. The Happy Mondays‘ Shaun Ryder, Marta, Rose Waite, and Fifi Rong are also set to make an appearance.

‘100lbs of Summer’ featuring Greentea Peng has been released in anticipation of the record, along with a remix by Tricky – listen below:

According to a statement, the new album was Perry’s idea to “do something new, something different but still with a dub framework”. The record, which will reportedly incorporate “synthwave, big beat, drum & bass and electronica”, will be a “kaleidoscopic and engaging melting pot of rhythms, melodies, and voices.” It also said that “Poignantly, closing track ‘Goodbye’ was Perry’s last ever recorded vocal performance.”

See the full track list below:

1. 100lbs of Summer [ft. Greentea Peng]

2. Evil Generation

3. Midnight Blues [ft. Fifi Rong]

4. King of the Animals

5. Green Banana [ft. Shaun Ryder]

6. Jesus Life

7. I Am a Dubby [ft. Marta]

8. No Illusion

9. The Person I Am [ft. Rose Waite]

10. Jah People in Blue Sky [ft. Greentea Peng]

11. Future of My Music [ft. Tricky and Marta]

12. Goodbye