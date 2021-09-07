Posthumous Mike Noga album ‘Open Fire’ to be released next month

A posthumous album from Mike Noga, former drummer of The Drones, is set to be released next month, just over a year after his passing.

‘Open Fire’, due out Friday October 8, will be released via Part Time Records and was recorded in August of 2019 at Sacred Heart Studios in producer Alan Sparhawk’s hometown of Duluth, Minnesota.

“I’ve spent the last two years writing this album and it’s an absolute dream come true to get to work with one of my songwriting heroes, Alan Sparhawk,” Noga had written to a friend during the album’s creation.

“Alan’s unique style and penchant for twisting music and words into beautiful and uncomfortable forms is the perfect fit for this batch of songs. It also doesn’t hurt that he’s one of my favourite vocalists, guitar players and lyricists in the world and has offered to lend his incredible voice to the album”.

The album’s title track has been posthumously released today. Listen to that below:

“Sonically and thematically there’s a healthy dose of impending doom about the state of the world running through the songs,” Noga wrote.

“I constantly have the Velvet Underground in mind when I’m writing for this album. Pop… but with a weird, dark twist.”

Sparhawk, who fronts Low, reminisced on the recording of ‘Open Fire’ in a press statement, saying “[Noga] put in long hours, pushed through doubt, worked out glitches and found the transcendence he so desperately hungered for, all the while sharing and inviting us into the journey.

“I feel we were witness to magic and for a moment Mike found a way to unravel the message he had held so tightly clutched in his hand. A true talent, gentleman and champion.”

Noga’s passing was confirmed by his family on August 27 last year. He was 43 years old. In a statement released by his family in April of this year, it was revealed that his passing was accidental, caused by a rare condition that caused a cerebral hermorrhage, a condition exacerbated by bouts of heavy drinking.

‘Open Fire’ will be the first new music we’ve heard from Noga since the release of his third album, ‘King’, in 2016.