Poté enlists Damon Albarn for shapeshifting new single ‘Young Lies’

Poté has announced his second album ‘A Tenuous Tale Of Her’, and shared lead single ‘Young Lies’ which features guest vocals from Damon Albarn.

You can hear the multifaceted track below, which repeatedly shifts in tone over a number of different beats. “I love it when tunes evolve like this one”, said Albarn of the collaboration.

The collaboration came about through Gorillaz producer Remi Kabaka Jr. Poté has previously worked with Albarn’s cartoon band, delivering a remix of their 2018 track ‘TRANZ’. He was also part of Albarn’s Africa Express project in 2019 for the album ‘EGOLI‘.

‘Young Lies’ is the first single from ‘A Tenuous Tale Of Her’ which will arrive on June 4 as the first release from Bonobo‘s new label Outlier.

Bonobo has been a longstanding champion of St. Lucia-born, London-raised and now Paris-based Poté, who released his debut album ‘Spiral My Love’ in 2018.

Poté supported Bonobo on his 2018 European tour, and was featured on his 2019 ‘fabric presents’ mix.

‘A Continuous Tale Of Lies’, which draws influence from the music of Poté’s Caribbean upbringing, his roots in club music as well as exploratory songwriting, is imagined for a theatrical performance in a pre-apocalyptic setting.

Many of the tracks imagine how different people would react to the news of an imminent apocalypse. “I wanted to write something that can live on stage without me being present,” Poté said.

Meanwhile, Albarn will also be appearing on the final studio album from the late Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen next month.

Lead single ‘Cosmosis’, released earlier this month, was written by Albarn, and features Skepta and Nigerian poet Ben Okri.