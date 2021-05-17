Powderfinger announce limited vinyl run of ‘One Night Lonely’ concert

Powderfinger have announced a limited vinyl run of the ‘One Night Lonely’ show they held this time last year.

The band reunited for the first time in a decade last May, with each member performing from a different location. The show managed to raise more than $500,000 for mental health organisations Beyond Blue and Support Act.

Now, recordings from the show will be pressed on 2,305 (referring to the May 23 premiere date) hand-numbered silver vinyl copies, with a bonus track of Bernard Fanning performing ‘Whatever Makes You Happy’. The LPs can be preordered through the band’s website.

“After more than 10 years apart, we came together (from afar) to lift spirits and raise awareness and funds for important mental health support services. And with your kindness and support we collectively raised over $500,000 for Support Act and Beyond Blue. It was an overwhelming result and we had a lot of fun – did you?” the band said on Instagram.

“A lot has happened in the world since [One Night Lonely] and we are still in this pandemic, but hopefully, if you’ve been struggling with your mental health you’ve made the call to our mates at Beyond Blue or Support Act, there’s no shame in making that call.”

Late last year, Powderfinger released ‘Unreleased 1998-2010’, a collection of ten songs recorded between 1998 and 2010 that “for one reason or another just didn’t make the cut at the time, or just didn’t suit the purposes of whatever we were doing,” according to guitarist Darren Middleton.