Powderfinger announce special reunion performance happening next week

Aussie music icons Powderfinger have announced that they will be reuniting for a special, one night only performance taking place next Saturday (May 23).

The news of the reunion comes after the band sparked buzz when they changed their social media profile pictures, alongside posting a link where fans could follow them for updates.

In addition, the band took to Twitter last night to share the simple message of “Testing…is this thing on?”

They also shared a video on their Facebook page with two members of the band in a phone call directly addressing the rumours sparked by their recent social media activity, saying, “Well, that must mean something’s happening.”

The reunion performance, titled ‘One Night Lonely’, will see the band play a live-streamed gig of all their biggest hits from 7pm Saturday, May 23 on their YouTube channel.

Furthermore, they will be using the performance to raise money for charities Support Act and Beyond Blue.

“The five of us have been meeting regularly over the past few months to organise some ‘Odyssey Number 5’ anniversary releases,” the band said in a press statement.

“The idea came up of playing together again in this unusual format which we all thought would be fun. The past few months has been a very strange time for us all and difficult days for many. We really just want to bring a smile to some people’s faces and along the way raise some funds to help our music industry mates and people who are currently experiencing mental health issues.”

The band split in 2010, after seven studio albums and over two decades together. The last time they reunited was back in 2017, when members joined frontman Bernard Fanning’s set at Splendour In The Grass to play a selection of Powderfinger songs.