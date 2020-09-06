Powderfinger decline offer to play Brisbane AFL grand final

Powderfinger have declined an offer to play at this year’s AFL grand final at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The Aussie rock legends took to Twitter yesterday (September 5) to “put the rumour mill out of business” and clarify they wouldn’t be performing after speculation.

“We were extremely flattered to have been asked to perform at the Gabba @AFL GF,” they began. “A very generous and enticing proposal made by Mr Gudinski and the AFL board (thanks ladies & gents) but it is not to be this time folks.”

We’d rather make way for active Queensland artists. Might see some of you at the Gabba Oct 24 but we will just have a beer and a pie in hand not guitars. Love Yez, PF — Powderfinger (@powderfinger_au) September 5, 2020

The band dismissed the offer in order to “make way for active Queensland artists”. Instead, they offered up suggestions including: Amy Shark, Ball Park Music, Busby Marou, Cub Sport, Dune Rats, Nat Dunn, The Chats, Thelma Plum, Violent Soho and WAAX.

Powderfinger retired in 2010 after over two decades of performing, across seven studio albums.

They briefly reformed earlier this year for a charity performance dubbed ‘One Night Lonely’. The one-off performance was posted to YouTube, with close to 100,000 people tuning into the stream.

Powderfinger’s reunion raised close to AUD$500,000. Proceeds from ‘One Night Lonely’ were split between music industry workers organisation Support Act and mental health organisation Beyond Blue.

Back in August, the band announced they would be releasing a new album of unreleased material, with the first single to arrive sometime this month.