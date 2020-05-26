Powderfinger raise more than $450,000 from reunion gig

Powderfinger’s pre-recorded reunion concert, which was broadcast last Saturday (May 23), has raised more than $450,000 in donations for mental health charities. The performance marked the first time the band has reconvened – albeit remotely – almost a decade after their farewell concert in November 2010.

The funds raised were directed to mental health organisations Support Act and Beyond Blue. According to the ABC, the band were “over the moon” with the outcome.

“We’re overwhelmed with more than $450,000 raised,” said Support Act CEO Clive Miller to ABC Radio Brisbane.

“Which is incredible with our original target being much more modest, so it’s surprised everybody. We can’t believe the views in just a 24-hour period, it’s testimony of what a great band they were and are.”

On Sunday, Powderfinger lead guitarist Darren Middleton thanked fans for their generosity following the video premiere.

“At the heart of it, you guys raised over $400,000 for Support Act and Beyond Blue and it’s incredible,” he said.

“It’s blown our minds, particularly given the circumstances of these times. Incredibly generous of you, and we thank you for that.”

To date, One Night Lonely has accrued over 560,000 views. In their performance, the band reprised some of their biggest hits and fan favourites, with a setlist that included the likes of ‘Bless My Soul’, ‘Sunsets’, ‘My Happiness’, ‘On My Mind’, ‘Already Gone’ and ‘These Days’. At one point during the broadcast, there were close to 100,000 people tuned in.