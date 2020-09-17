Powderfinger return with first new single in 10 years, ‘Day By Day’

After almost a decade without new music from the iconic Australian band, Powderfinger have made their return today with new single, ‘Day By Day’.

The band have been teasing the release all week across social media. It marks the first new single the Brisbane band have dropped since 2011’s flood relief track ‘I’m On Your Side’.

Listen to the single below:

The music video for the track is set to premiere at 5:30pm AEST today (September 18).

The song is released as the lead single to Powderfinger’s forthcoming compilation album, which will consist of unreleased songs stretching all the way back to 1998 when the band released their third album ‘Internationalist’.

“‘Day by Day’ was never completed until we opened the archives and went sniffing around for tracks that had never been released,” Powderfinger frontman Bernard Fanning said in a press statement.

“We never even really had a rough mix of it as we had obviously decided at the time that it didn’t quite fit with the rest of the songs on that album. Looking back now, I’m not sure why and I’m actually amazed we didn’t find a place for it on the record. Once we found it, we had Nick Didia remix it and get it into shape.”

Powderfinger have been atypically busy this year. They reunited for a special ‘One Night Lonely’ performance in May where they raised over $450,000 for various mental health charities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

They’ve also released a special reissue of their 2000 studio album ‘Odyssey Number Five’, celebrating the record’s 20th anniversary.