Powderfinger, The Chats and Violent Soho sign rare guitar for Support Act raffle

Powderfinger, The Chats, Violent Soho and other artists have signed a rare guitar to be raffled off as first prize in a new appeal launched today (July 1) through Support Act’s Help A Mate service.

Help A Mate gives an opportunity for the music community to raise money for an artist or music worker in crisis. According to its terms and conditions, the fundraiser has been organised by 15-year-old Lucas from Queensland.

A Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster Electric Guitar has been signed by 24 musicians from 14 different bands and will be given to one lucky winner as the fundraiser’s first prize. Find a full list of signatures below.

Other prizes up for grabs include signed merch from an accolade of top Aussie bands, including, Tones & I, Baker Boy, Courtney Barnett, Karnivool, Frenzal Rhomb, VOIID, Press Club, Hockey Dad, Dune Rats, The Amity Affliction and more.

“The amazing generosity of the people in the music industry has helped me put this amazing prize together to raise much-needed funds for this life-saving charity,” Lucas wrote on the raffle’s webpage.

“I am a 15-year-old student who hopes to one day have a career in the music industry. When the industry was shut down due to COVID-19 I knew I had to do something. When we listen to music we love and follow bands, they become like our mates.”

The guitar is valued at $4,000, with entries open today until August 26. Details, terms and conditions and raffle entry can be found here.

The Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster Electric Guitar has been signed by:

Bernard Fanning, Ian Haug, Jon Coghill, John Collins (Powderfinger),

Eamon Sandwith (The Chats),

Simon Ridley, Shane Parsons (DZ Deathrays)

Luke Henry, Michael Richards (Violent Soho)

BC Michaels (Dune Rats)

Pat Davern (Grinspoon)

Daniel Simpson (Redundants)

Matt Cochran (Pandemic)

Sophia De Marco (Blussh)

Patience Hodgson (The Grates)

Maz Devita, Tom Griffin, Tom Bloomfield, Ewan Birtwell, James Gatling (Waax), Kate McGuire (Voiid)

Louise Sanders, Tegan Le Plastrier (Being Jane Lane)

Lindsay McDougall (Frenzal Rhomb)

Chris Archie Crook (Bad Neighbour)

Callum Robison (Semantics)