Powderfinger to hold online quiz night

As part of the continued 20th anniversary celebrations for their album ‘Odyssey Number Five’, Powderfinger have announced their own official quiz night.

The quiz, curated by the band themselves and hosted by Quiz Meisters, will include questions spanning the band’s entire career and encourages new and old fans to participate.

Those keen to take part must pre-register their team via this Google Form, and hit attend on the Facebook event which the quiz will be live-streamed from.

The band promise to drop a few quiz clues on their social media in the coming weeks. It’s set to kick off from 7:30pm AEST on September 3.

Last week, Powderfinger announced the release of a special 20th anniversary deluxe double LP reissue of ‘Odyssey Number Five’.

The 11-track album has been blown out to 21 tracks, with the inclusion of B-sides ‘Nature Boy’ and ‘Fuzzy Wolf’, acoustic renditions of ‘My Happiness’ and ‘Up and Down and Back Again’, and five covers.

Among the covers are Joy Division’s ‘Transmission’, Elvis Costello’s ‘Let Him Dangle’, The Psychedelic Furs’ ‘Love My Way’ and more. Some of the tracks have never received a digital release.

The band wrote a brief reflection on the album alongside the announcement.

“20 years is a long time ago. Stating the obvious really…but it also seems so recent. We are honoured that this record is still held in such high esteem for so many people, and the songs are pinned to so many people’s different memories. Similarly, the good, the bad and the hilarious memories of the ON5 sessions come flooding back to us when listening to this record,” Powderfinger said.

The vinyl is set to arrive on September 4, the day after the quiz.