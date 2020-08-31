Powderfinger to release a new album of unreleased songs, announce first single

Powderfinger have made the surprise announcement that they will release a new album of unreleased material this year, with the first single to arrive in mid-September.

Guitarist Darren Middleton and drummer Jon Coghill revealed the news in an interview on Double J yesterday, discussing the 20th anniversary of their album ‘Odyssey Number Five‘.

“We were in putting together ‘Odyssey Number Five’ 20th anniversary release and we went back and found like 50 songs that we had never released. And we’ve got the ten best, we think,” Coghill said.

Advertisement

The material on the ten-track record will go back as far as 1998, the year the band recorded and released their third album ‘Internationalist’. Longtime producer Nick DiDa produced and remixed the material.

“Essentially what you’re going to hear is the band spanning about 10 years, with songs that for one reason or another just didn’t make the cut at the time, or just didn’t suit the purposes of whatever we were doing,” Middleton said.

The first single, entitled ‘Day By Day’, will be released on September 18. It would be the first new material from the band since their final studio album, ‘Golden Rule’, in 2009.

Coghill and Middelton added that there were “absolutely” no plans to record any new material. Powderfinger put on a special “One Night Lonely” reformation performance in May from isolation, playing some of their greatest hits and raising over $450,000 for charities Support Act and Beyond Blue.

On Thursday (September 3), the band will host their own official quiz night in honour of the 20th anniversary of ‘Odyssey Number Five’.

Advertisement

Last month, Powderfinger announced the release of a 20th anniversary deluxe double LP reissue of ‘Odyssey Number Five’.

The 11-track album has been blown out to 21 tracks, with the inclusion of B-sides ‘Nature Boy’ and ‘Fuzzy Wolf’, acoustic renditions of ‘My Happiness’ and ‘Up and Down and Back Again’, and five covers.