Powderfinger trigger comeback speculation with social media updates

New social media updates from Powderfinger are leading fans to speculate that something big might be coming from the Brisbane group, long after their split a decade ago.

In the past 24 hours, Powderfinger posted three updates on their Facebook page. They’ve replaced the profile picture with an old press photo of the band, changed the cover photo to an image of them playing before a crowd and shared a link to follow their updates.

In the comments across all three posts, fans are speculating that something – possibly a reunion of sorts – is coming. A glimpse at the comments reveals that some are expecting the band to headline Falls Festival 2020/21, which just revealed that its lineup will be all-Australian.

Another conclusion fans are drawing is that the band are gearing up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal 2000 album, ‘Odyssey No. 5’.

The album spawned two of the band’s most notable songs in ‘These Days’ and ‘My Happiness’, both of which topped triple j’s Hottest 100 in 1999 and 2000, respectively. ‘Odyssey No. 5’ was also voted as the Number One record in triple j’s special ‘Hottest 100 Australian Albums of all time’ poll in 2011.

Powderfinger officially called it quits in 2010, after 21 years of being together. They made headlines back in 2017 for a surprise reunion during frontman Bernard Fanning’s set at Splendour In The Grass, marking a decade since they last played the festival.