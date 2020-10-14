Powderfinger unveil details of forthcoming album, ‘Unreleased’

Powderfinger have announced details around the forthcoming release of their new album, ‘Unreleased’.

The album is slated to contain previously unheard and unreleased tracks recorded at the height of the band’s popularity, spanning the years 1998 to 2010.

According to a press statement, 50 unreleased songs were discovered as Powderfinger were compiling material for the 20th-anniversary edition of their studio album ‘Odyssey Number Five’.

Advertisement

Selecting ten of the best songs, Powderfinger have revealed today (October 15), that ‘Unreleased’ will drop on November 27, marking their first album in over a decade.

“While we searched for material from the ON5 writing and recording period we kept uncovering long forgotten tunes that were unmixed, unfinished or unsuitable for the purposes of the records we made,” the band said in a statement.

“We narrowed it down to about 15 and then down to a final 10. It brought back lots of memories and stories and made it clear how high we had set the bar with regard to the quality of songs we released.”

In September, the band resurfaced with the track ‘Day By Day‘ after ten years of releasing no new material. The song is set to feature on the upcoming compilation album of unreleased tracks. ‘Day By Day’ was recorded during sessions for the band’s fifth album, ‘Vulture Street’, released in 2003.