Powderfinger announce ‘Vulture Street’ 20th anniversary editions

The close of July will mark 20 years since the release of Powderfinger’s seminal album, ‘Vulture Street’. To commemorate the occasion the band have announced an expanded set of reissues.

The band announced the reissues via social media over the weekend (July 7). Chief among the releases is a 3LP coloured vinyl set on black, emerald and purple 180 gsm vinyl. Disc one features the album proper, while discs two and three contain songs from the out of print ‘These Days: Live In Concert’ 2004 live album – including the ‘Odyssey Number Five’ classic ‘My Happiness’.

The release comes with a subtle emerald update to its Eva Herzigová-featuring cover; as well as new inserts of archival black and white photography, captured live and in-studio. The set is available for pre-order now, as well as a 3CD release, digital downloads, a slipmat, stubby holders and line of garments.

The ‘Vulture Street’ 20th anniversary releases follow on from the band’s recent reissues for its 1998 album ‘Internationalist’ and 2000’s ‘Odyssey Number Five’. Pre-orders from the band’s website are expected to ship by Friday, 25 August.

‘Vulture Street’ was the follow up to the band’s turn of the millennium smash, ‘Odyssey Number Five’. ‘Vulture Street’ departed from the softer shades of its predecessor with a more muscular rock sound, starting with its lead single ‘(Baby I’ve Got You) On My Mind’. The singles ‘Love Your Way’ and ‘Sunsets’ followed.

The album hit number one on the ARIA album chart, on which it spent a total of 47 weeks. It went on to win 2003 ARIA Awards for Album of the Year, Best Group, Best Rock Album and Best Cover Art. The album received widespread critical acclaim in the Australian press at the time.