New Order announce remastered ‘Power Corruption & Lies’ boxset

Released in 1983 via Factory Records, the LP features the tracks ‘Blue Monday’, ‘Age Of Consent’ and ‘Your Silent Face’, and was hailed as New Order’s best album by NME back in 2018.

Today (August 5), it’s been announced that the record has been remastered for the ‘2020 Definitive Edition’ collection, which is set to arrive on October 2. The boxset will be comprised of an LP, two CDs, two DVDs and a book.

An extra CD will contain previously unreleased writing sessions from New Order’s rehearsal space in Manchester as well as their BBC John Peel Session from 1982. The DVDs will feature classic live footage, rare TV appearances and the band’s 1984 documentary Play At Home.

Also included in the boxset, designed by longtime collaborator Peter Saville, will be a new 48-page hardback book of rare photographs and original text.

What’s more, fans will be able to get their hands on four individual 12” vinyl singles: ‘Blue Monday’, ‘Confusion’, ‘Thieves Like Us’ and ‘Murder’ – you can check out those covers below.

See the full tracklist below: