Powerful Prince statement on racial intolerance shared to mark 62nd birthday

Prince‘s estate have shared a powerful and timely statement from the late star on racial intolerance.

The new quote has been shared to mark what would’ve been Prince’s 62nd birthday (June 7) and the ongoing series of Black Lives Matter protests across the globe.

“Prince dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of “Love 4 One Another,” the tweet from Prince’s official account reads. “In this note that he kept in his personal archives, he wrote a message that still resonates today.”

The note reads: “Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE.”

Last month, Prince’s live concert film, Prince and the Revolution: Live, became available to stream for the very first time. Prince and his backing band were captured on film performing on March 30, 1985 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York during the ‘Purple Rain’ tour. A DVD release of the film arrived in 2017.

A host of musicians and figures from the entertainment world have shared their support for the Black Lives Matter movement over the fortnight since the high-profile death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd on May 25.

The Weeknd has donated $500,000 to racial equality organisations, while and asking fans to “give what you can” and calling on the likes of Universal Music Group, Spotify and Apple Music to go “big and public” with their donations.

Abel Tesfaye is also part of an open letter, also signed by Lizzo and John Legend, calling for police budgets to be cut following the death of Floyd.