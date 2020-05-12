Powfu has shared details of his debut EP ‘poems of the past’ and previewed the project with a new track, ‘ill come back to you’ – listen below.

The Canadian artist previously released the Beabadoobee-sampling ‘death bed (coffee for your head)’, which went viral and has so featured in over 5 million TikTok videos.

Due for release on Friday (May 15) via Columbia, Powfu’s first EP will contain three new songs as well as a Blink-182 remix of the aforementioned hit track.

Advertisement

‘ill come back to you’ was released today (May 12) and sees contributions from Sarcastic Sounds and Rxseboy. You can check out the song’s accompanying animated video below

According to a press release, the upcoming EP will “showcase the diverse sounds and talents of Powfu, ranging between alternative, hip-hop, and bedroom pop.”

The tracklist for ‘poems of the past’ is as follows:

‘death bed (coffee for your head)’ feat. Beabadoobee

‘im used to it’

‘ill come back to you’

‘a world of chaos’

‘popular girl, typical boy’

‘death bed (feat. Beabadoobee & Blink182) – bonus remix’

In a recent interview with NME, Powfu discussed the inspiration behind ‘death bed’.

Advertisement

“I don’t really get influences from artists; but I did watch a lot of romantic movies that were inspiring me to write about deep, romantic stuff,” he explained. “When I write songs, I usually come up with a story first in my head of what I want to write about.

“So I was listening to Beabadoobee’s lyrics and I was just thinking of films that were romantic – The Notebook was probably the main inspiration for it, to be honest. It just got me in the feels, and I was just writing down everything I’m feeling.”