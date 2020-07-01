PPCA and Australia Council announce sound recording grant recipients

The Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) and the Australia Council for the Arts have revealed the five recipients of their grant program.

The latest recipients of the $15,000 grants are Sydney hip-hop collective South West Syndicate, Victorian singer-songwriter Angeline Armstrong, classical composer Jane Stanley, Butchulla emcee Nathan Bird and Alice Springs hip-hop duo KnD.

PPCA Chief Executive Dan Rosen congratulated the recipients in a press statement.

“On behalf of PPCA, I would like to congratulate the five artists who have been awarded grants through the PPCA/Australia Council partnership,” he said.

“We are very proud to be able to provide the grant recipients with funds to continue their work during these unprecedented times for our industry. Over the years, this initiative has produced some incredible work from artists across the musical spectrum. I wish the recipients the best of luck with their recordings and cannot wait to hear the results. I would like to extend my thanks to the Australia Council for their ongoing assistance and look forward to our continuing partnership.”

The initiative was formed by the two parties back in 2013 and has provided support to over 40 new Australian recordings from a variety of genres to date.

Arts minister Paul Fletcher said the Australian Government was proud to support local artists.

“These grants provide a boost for emerging artists to professionally record and promote new Australian music,” he said.

“The Australian Government is a proud supporter of the program, which is a great example of Government and the private sector coming together to invest in Australia’s diverse and vibrant music scene.”