PPCA offer cash advances to their artists struggling in coronavirus pandemic

Non-profit organisation PPCA has announced an “emergency special policy” today (March 20): it will offer one-off cash advances to their registered artists who have suffered financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Australian artists registered with PPCA have been forced to cancel their tours and shows after strict gathering rules were implemented by the Australian Government, leading to what PPCA in its official statement described as “the unanticipated decimation of the live music sector”.

To subsidise lost earnings, amounts ranging from $250 to $10,000 will be made available by the PPCA and distribution will be assessed according to an artist’s average earnings over the last three years.

PPCA is contacting eligible artists directly. Registered artists should email distribution.mail@ppca.com.au if they wish to apply.

PPCA chief executive Dan Rosen said of the relief initiative, “We trust this initiative will go some way towards mitigating the devastating impact our artists are experiencing, as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We will continue to work with our industry colleagues and Government on financial support mechanisms to ensure our artists and sector can navigate this incredibly difficult period as work opportunities vanish and social isolation increases.”

PPCA (Phonographic Performance Company of Australia) is a non-profit agency that gives Australian companies licences to play recorded music in public, including commercial radio stations in Australia. They are the supporting body for such music initiatives like Music Matters, Sounds Australia and the Australian Music Prize, of which Melbourne rapper Sampa The Great is the latest recipient.