Press Club announce 2020 Australian east coast tour

Melbourne indie outfit Press Club have announced a headlining east coast tour to go ahead later this year, in support of their new single ‘Insecurities’.

‘Insecurities’ is a standalone track but received a physical release as part of a rarities compilation put together by German publication Visions Magazine. The song is available digitally now.



The song is the first release by the band since they dropped their 2019 album ‘Wasted Energy’. ‘Insecurities’ was recorded around the same time Press Club were working on that record.

was ‘Wasted Energy’ the follow-up to their 2018 debut ‘Late Teens’ which NME described as “a breathless exorcism of adolescent emotion.”

Press Club have also dropped the song’s accompanying music video, a montage of moments from their last three years as a band.

The band’s east coast tour will see them play six shows in five cities in May. They’ll play Sydney, Wollongong, Brisbane, Gold Coast and two shows in their hometown in Melbourne.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now via the band’s official website.

Press Club 2020 east coast Australian tour dates are:

Sydney, The Chippo (May 7)

Wollongong, La La La’s (8)

Melbourne, Northcote Social Club (9) – All Ages Matinee

Melbourne, Northcote Social Club (9) – 18+

Brisbane, Crowbar (15)

Gold Coast, Vinnies (16)