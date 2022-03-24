Press Club announce ‘Cancel This’ tour for May 2022

A year on from their last trek around the country – and making up for their cancelled run of Q1 ‘22 shows – Press Club have announced a headline tour of Australia to kick off in the first week of May.

Dubbed their ‘Cancel This’ tour, the Melbourne punks will start it in Brisbane on Thursday May 5. They’ll duck off to Hobart next, before hitting stages in Geelong, Wollongong, Canberra and Sydney. They’ll wrap things up a week later, playing a hometown show at the Corner Hotel on Thursday May 21. Openers will be revealed in the coming weeks, with tickets for the whole run live now on Press Club’s website.

In a press statement, bassist Iain MacRae said: “We’re here to reunite with the tarmac. The oil slick. The harbour, the Valley, the arrestor beds. ‘Australia’s best pie 2010’ in Bordertown, and ‘Australia’s best pie 2010’ in Yatala. It’s time to get confused by the middies, the pots, the half-pints and schooners. I think it’s high time we had a pint. See you in May!”

The last time Press Club toured, they knocked out 14 sold out shows. They attempted to follow that run up back in January, though had to cancel their ‘Heavily Effected’ tour due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The ‘Cancel This’ tour won’t be much of a comeback, though, as the band are due to support Polish Club on their nine-date tour next month – suss details on that here.

According to a press release, the ‘Cancel This’ tour will see Press Club debut a slate of new material, ahead of their third album dropping later this year. The as-yet-untitled effort was minted during the band’s downtime in 2021, and will act as the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Wasted Energy’. In 2020, they dropped the standalone single ‘Insecurities’.

Press Club’s ‘Cancel This’ tour dates are:

MAY

Thursday 5 – Brisbane, The Brightside

Friday 6 – Hobart, Altar

Saturday 7 – Geelong, Barwon Club

Thursday 12 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Friday 13 – Sydney, The Lansdowne

Saturday 14 – Canberra, UC Hub

Saturday 21 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel