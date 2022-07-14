Press Club announce ‘Endless Motion’ tour

Press Club have announced their second national tour for the year: a six-date run of back-to-back club shows, taking the band all along the east coast in October.

Dubbed the Melbourne band’s ‘Endless Motion’ tour, the run will begin in Newcastle on Thursday October 13. They’ll head to Wollongong next, before rolling on through Sydney and Brisbane across the remainder of the weekend. Wrapping things up will be a pair of hometown shows – an 18+ one at the Brunswick Ballroom on Monday October 17, and an all-ages gig at Frankston’s Singing Bird the following day (October 18).

Tickets for all six of the shows go on sale tomorrow (July 15) – find them here.

The new tour comes hot on the heels of a seven-date run that Press Club did in May to launch their most recent single, ‘Cancelled’. The track marked their first new material since March 2020, when they released the standalone single ‘Insecurities’. It’s expected to appear on their forthcoming third album, which the band have said at recent shows is almost finished – a title, tracklisting and release window, however, are all yet to be shared.

The band’s last full-length effort was 2019’s ‘Wasted Energy’, which landed exactly 17 months after its predecessor, ‘Late Teens’. Like both of those albums, their upcoming record was entirely self-produced.

Press Club’s ‘Endless Motion’ tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Thursday 13 – Newcastle (Awabakal Land), The Cambridge

Friday 14 – Wollongong (Dharawal Land), UOW

Saturday 15 – Sydney (Gadigal Land), Crowbar

Sunday 16 – Brisbane (Turrbal Land), The Zoo

Monday 17 – Melbourne (Wurundjeri Land), Brunswick Ballroom

Tuesday 18 – Frankston (Bunurong Land), Singing Bird