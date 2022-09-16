Press Club pine for the road on scorching new single ‘I Can Change’

Press Club have returned with the third preview of their upcoming ‘Endless Motion’ album – a scorching new single titled ‘I Can Change’.

The song dials back on Press Club’s typically energised and thrashy punk energy, instead opting for a more emotive and raw sound. In a press release, frontwoman Natalie Foster said ‘I Can Change’ came to be in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the band were forced to cancel many of their touring and recording plans for 2020.

“[The new song] is about constantly being on the road, and needing to slow down [and] stay still because of the challenges it brings, emotionally and physically – fighting that feeling and wishing you could change cause it all you ever dreamt about. Then BAM, COVID comes along, smacks you in the face and takes it all away from you! And obviously you’ll never take it for granted again, if you ever get it back ‘cause it’s everything you ever wanted.”

‘I Can Change’ arrives today (September 16) alongside a monochromatic video directed by longtime collaborator Nick Manuell. It features the band performing their parts solo in a minimalist studio, with their shots artistically chopped and spliced together. Have a look at it below:

‘Endless Motion’ is due out on October 14 via Inertia, and will also feature previous singles ‘Cancelled’ and ‘Eugene’. The former track marked Press Club’s first new material since March 2020, when they released the standalone single ‘Insecurities’. ‘Endless Motion’ is their third full-length effort, following up on 2019’s ‘Wasted Energy’.

Right before it drops, Press Club will embark on a six-date national tour in support of ‘Endless Motion’. The run will kick off in Newcastle on Thursday October 14, with the band playing in Wollongong on the album’s release date, and then rolling on through to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Frankston. Find all the details on that run here.

Press Club are currently on the road for this year’s Guts Touring program, having performed the first of their eight South Australian shows in Norton Summit yesterday (September 15). Joined by Pist Idiots and Mum Friends, they’ll play in Mannum tonight (September 16), and then in Goolwa and Kangaroo Island over the weekend. Next week, they’ll play in Port Pirie, Whyalla, Port Lincoln and Port Augusta – read more about those shows here.