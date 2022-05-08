Press Club return with raging new single ‘Cancelled’

In the midst of their national ‘Cancel This’ tour, Press Club have returned with their first new music in over two years: a fittingly timed single titled ‘Cancelled’.

In spite of its title, the new song focuses neither on cancelled tours and shows – of which Press Club have faced many in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic – nor so-called “cancel culture”. Instead, it sees frontwoman Natalie Foster look inward, comparing her current self to the more reckless person she was in her former years.

In the song’s chorus, she sings fiercely: “Dumb shit don’t land like it used to / 30 years young with a bill of excuses / I listen to news instead of the music / Dumb shit don’t land like it used to.”

Have a look at the accompanying video for ‘Cancelled’, directed by longtime collaborator Nick Manuell, below:

‘Cancelled’ comes as Press Club’s first new material since March 2020, when the Melbourne punks released the standalone single ‘Insecurities’. It’s expected to appear on their forthcoming third album, which the band have said at recent shows is almost finished – a title, tracklisting and release window, however, are all yet to be shared.

The band are currently on their ‘Cancel This’ tour across Australia, having already played gigs in Brisbane, Hobart and Geelong. They have four more on the itinerary, taking to stages in Wollongong, Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne throughout the rest of May. Remaining tickets for all shows are on sale now via Press Club’s website.

The band’s last full-length effort was 2019’s ‘Wasted Energy’, which landed exactly 17 months after its predecessor, ‘Late Teens’. Like both of those albums, their upcoming record was entirely self-produced.

Press Club’s remaining ‘Cancel This’ tour dates are:

MAY

Thursday 12 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Friday 13 – Sydney, The Lansdowne

Saturday 14 – Canberra, UC Hub

Saturday 21 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel