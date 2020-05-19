Listen to the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde cover Bob Dylan’s ‘Standing in the Doorway’

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde and James Walbourne have recorded a cover of Bob Dylan‘s ‘Standing in the Doorway’ — listen to their rendition below.

The cover is the third instalment in the Pretenders musicians’ ‘Dylan Lockdown Series’, following on from recent collaborative versions of Dylan’s ‘In The Summertime’ and ‘You’re A Big Girl Now’.

Released yesterday (May 18), Hynde and Walbourne’s take on ‘Standing in the Doorway’ — which featured on Dylan’s 1997 album ‘Time Out of Mind’ — was mixed by Tchad Blake while the below accompanying video was made with the help of the Blake family.

Listen to Chrissie Hynde and James Walbourne’s cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Standing in the Doorway’ below.

The Pretenders will release their latest LP ‘Hate For Sale’ on July 17, and the record has already been previewed by the release of the title track and the singles ‘You Can’t Hurt a Fool’ and ‘The Buzz’.

“I wanted to write with him since day one,” Hynde said of Walbourne in a statement about the making of the new album. “James is especially sought after and has recorded with Jerry Lee Lewis, Dave Gahan and the Rails, to name but a few.

“We always planned on writing while on the road, but as anyone in a band will tell you, being on tour is a procrastinator’s dream come true.”

Dylan, meanwhile, recently released the single ‘False Prophet’ from his upcoming new album ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’.