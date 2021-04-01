Pretty Uglys announce new EP ‘Party Friends’, release new single

Pretty Uglys have revealed the forthcoming release of their sophomore EP ‘Party Friends’, and dropped a new single, ‘Emergency Room’ to coincide with the announcement.

The track, released today (April 1), is described by the band in a press statement as “one of the heavier tracks off the EP.” They also note that it serves as the EP’s opener to “kick things off with a punch.”

“[It was] written about a night out which ended with Jax [Jaxon Alp, vocalist/guitarist] landing in hospital needing stitches in his face,” they said.

“[He] then head[ed] to Perth the next day to play a sold out show with Ruby Fields. It was our biggest show to date at the time.”

Listen to ‘Emergency Room’ below:

The EP announcement from the Perth indie outfit comes off the back of the release of its title track in January. According to a press release, the trio enlisted “good mate” Tristan Sturmer to mix the EP and George Georgiadis to master it. Find the tracklist for ‘Party Friends’ – due out Friday April 16 – below.

“[It] feels epic to get this release into the world,” the band said.

“[We’ve been] collectively putting together these tracks in a way that helps solidify our own sound direction from over the past 12 months at least, with both happy and deeper/heavier tracks all in the mix.”

Pretty Uglys also announced today they will embark on a tour of the west coast in May, with details of the four-date run available via the band’s Facebook.

Pretty Uglys’ ‘Party Friends’ EP tracklist is:

1. ‘Emergency Room’

2. ‘Party Friends’

3. ‘Puzzle Pieces’

4. ‘Pleased to Meet Ya’

5. ‘Dreamland Delusion’