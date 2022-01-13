Pretty Uglys drop riveting surf-rock single, ‘Situation City’

Pretty Uglys have started their year with the release of a rollicking new single, ‘Situation City’.

Recorded at Perth’s Sumo Studios with longtime collaborator Tristan Sturmer, Pretty Uglys said in a press statement that ‘Situation City’ is a song they’ve “had for a while now”.

“It all started when mucking around on an acoustic guitar at a mates house and the intro/chorus chords came out,” the band said. “From there we cooked it up in our jam space at home!”

A chilled-out opening boasts a slower beat compared to the band’s previous releases, traversing into areas of quintessentially Australian indie mixed in with a little sonic influence from ’90s Britpop.

Take a listen to the song below:

As well as the new release, the trio have announced a run of home state shows kicking off later this month. Find the dates below.

Pretty Uglys will perform songs from both of their EPs, ‘Beach For Free’ and ‘Party Friends’, as well as ‘Situation City’. They commented on the shows: “We’re teaming up with a whole heap of friends along the way and with a fresh live show we can’t wait to kick it off.”

The release of ‘Situation City’ today (January 13) follows on from the WA outfit’s sophomore EP, ‘Party Friends’, in April 2021. The release featured the EP’s title track as well as singles ‘Emergency Room’ and ‘Your Shade’.

Pretty Uglys WA tour dates are:

JANUARY

Friday 14 – El Grotto, Scarborough

Saturday 5 – Fremantle, Westend Festival

FEBRUARY

Friday 11 – Bunbury, Prince of Wales

Saturday 12 – Margaret River, Life on Margs Festival

Friday 25 – Leederville, YMCA HQ

Saturday 26 – Perth, Amplifier Bar