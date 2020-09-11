Previously unreleased Tom Petty song, ‘Confusion Wheel’, hits streaming services

A previously unreleased Tom Petty track, ‘Confusion Wheel’, hit streaming services yesterday (September 10). Petty recorded the track in 1994 during the sessions for his solo album ‘Wildflowers’.

‘Confusion Wheel’ will appear on the forthcoming Petty box set ‘Wildflowers and All the Rest’, due for an October 16 release. Listen to the track below:

Petty’s estate has shared three other recordings on the late artist’s behalf during 2020: ‘There Goes Angela (Dream Away)’, ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ and ‘Wildflowers’.

All three are home recordings dating back to the sessions for ‘Wildflowers’, and will appear on the forthcoming box set.

In fact, ‘Wildflowers and All the Rest’ will feature a 15-track disc comprised purely of home recordings. Many of these were precursors to tracks that ended up on ‘Wildflowers’, including ‘A Higher Place’ ‘To Find A Friend’ and ‘Wake Up Time’.

Aside from unearthing archival recordings, Tom Petty’s estate has been busy in 2020 thanks to an ongoing feud with US President Donald Trump. Trump used Petty’s track ‘I Won’t Back Down’ at his rally in Oklahoma on June 20 without seeking permission.

Petty’s family subsequently issued the president with a cease and desist letter.

“We would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage,” Petty’s estate wrote in the letter.

Benmont Tench, a founding member of Petty’s backing group The Heartbreakers, also condemned Trump’s unauthorised use of the song.

“I in no way approve of Trump even whistling any piece of music associated with our band,” Tench wrote in an Instagram post.