Former Chats guitarist Pricey debuts solo single ’88’, announces single launch

Pricey – aka Josh Price, former guitarist of punk outfit The Chats – has shared a first taste of his solo project in the form of new single ’88’. Scroll down to listen.

The debut comes after an apparent “rollercoaster” past year, which saw the scrappy instrumentalist face lockdowns and various challenges, before eventually leaving The Chats in December of 2020.

Now, Pricey has returned with an equally energetic track and an accompanying, ruckus-filled music video.

Advertisement

“The track 88 is about a special little place in Yaroomba Beach, Queensland,” Pricey explained in a press release. “It’s the beach access number where the free, the lost and the in-between escape the world to enjoy the small things in life over a cold one.”

Take a look at the coastal music video for Pricey’s ’88’ below:

According to Pricey, he’s spent his time over the course of the last year “wisely”, mainly focusing on writing and recording his debut album.

“I went into the studio by myself to record my first track ’88’ in November 2020. Not having a band, I played all the instruments myself, including the drums, bass, guitar, lead guitar and vocals. It was challenging but very rewarding.”

Advertisement

To celebrate the occasion, Pricey has also announced a hometown single launch show at Sol Bar in Maroochydore, Queensland. The show is set to take place next month on August 14 and will showcase ’88’ along with unreleased material. Tickets are on sale now.