PRICIE shares debut single ‘too dang good’

Nigerian-Australian artist PRICIE has shared her debut single, ‘too dang good’.

The track has been given its official release today (February 3), following its upload to triple j Unearthed a fortnight prior.

The announcement of its release has coincided with news that the singer has signed to Australian independent label Sweat It Out. She joins the likes of RÜFÜS DU SOL, Winston Surfshirt and former collaborators POLOSHIRT on the roster.

A music video has also been shared for the single. Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore served as its director.

Watch it below:

Melbourne producer Lucianblomkamp co-wrote and co-produced ‘too dang good’ alongside PRICIE.

In a press statement, the singer described the track’s creation as “a last-minute studio magic moment”.

“We honestly didn’t expect to make anything, but myself and Lucian figuratively just vibed each other and decided to jam,” she said.

“As he made a beat, I began to freestyle on it and ‘too dang good’ was born.”

Dalimore also shared her vision for the song’s video treatment, noting her focus of “introducing PRICIE to the world”.

“The song made me want to get up and move as soon as I heard it,” she said.

“I brought in local Melbourne dancers Karla Mathieson and Angela Baklis to embody the innate groove you feel as soon as the beat drops.”