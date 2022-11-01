Primal Scream and Dexys share new song in support of railway workers

Primal Scream and Dexys have shared a new song in support of railway workers.

The track ‘Enough Is Enough’, which you can listen to below, has been produced in collaboration with the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and is named after the movement that was recently set up to campaign against the cost of living crisis.

It was written to help raise funds for the union which is currently fighting against low pay, job cuts and attacks on terms and conditions.

It comes as the union prepares for another rail strike this weekend.

“As we go into further strike action this Saturday this sort of solidarity, which these talented musicians gave completely free of charge, is an indication of the huge support we are getting from across the country,” RMT Union leader Mick Lynch, told The Railway Hub.

“All the money from this single will go directly to our dispute fund which we are using as part of our battle for justice in the workplace. It’s time for the government to stop interfering and let us negotiate a settlement with the employers.”

Dexys frontman Kevin Rowland added: “It is clear to millions that something is very wrong when millionaires get ever richer while workers are told to accept poverty.

“As we say in the song, the media sets out to confuse people with lies and divide us with side issues like Brexit and culture wars while all we are really getting is endless austerity and cuts. We are saying enough is enough.”

‘Enough Is Enough’ can be purchased from Bandcamp here.

Meanwhile, Primal Scream recently collaborated with Aida Celtic FC and fashion brand A Number Of Names* (Anon*) for a new shirt to help fundraise for the refugee camp football team.