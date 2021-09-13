Primal Scream to play ‘Screamadelica’ in full for new live shows

Primal Scream have shared details of ‘Screamadelica live’, a selection of live dates where fans can hear them play their seminal 1991 album in full.

‘Screamadelica live’ coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Scottish band’s third album. A 12” singles box set and double-vinyl picture disc arrive this Friday (September 17), with ‘Demodelica’ – an album of unreleased material including early demos and work-in-progress mixes – arriving on October 15.

The band will play Glasgow’s Queen’s Park, Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl and London’s Alexandra Palace Park for the special shows next July. Tickets go on general sale this Friday at 9am BST, and will be available to buy from here and here.

Primal Scream’s ‘Screamadelica live’ tour dates:

JULY 2022

Friday 1 – Glasgow, Queen’s Park

Saturday 9 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

Saturday 16 – London, Alexandra Palace Park

📢 SCREAMADELICA LIVE TOUR 📢 what better way to celebrate 𝙨𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙖 30 than by playing the full album for you live? tickets go on sale this friday at 9am https://t.co/UJXz34GyoW pic.twitter.com/q7St8yLzT1 — Primal Scream (@ScreamOfficial) September 13, 2021

The news follows the group sharing a previously unreleased remix of their track ‘Shine Like Stars’ by the late Andrew Weatherall.

Weatherall’s remix of ‘Shine Like Stars’, which features on the 10th disc of the upcoming ‘Screamadelica’ 12” ‘Singles Box’, was released last month. It pays homage to the producer who helmed the band’s landmark 1991 album.

Fans can pre-order all three ‘Screamadelica’ 30th anniversary releases here. The package is completed with new liner notes by Jon Savage.

The author and journalist is renowned for documenting British music culture with books including England’s Dreaming: Sex Pistols And Punk Rock and The Hacienda Must Be Built.

Primal Scream are set to headline the Big Top stage at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival this Friday.