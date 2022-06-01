Primal Scream have honoured the late Mark Lanegan by bringing ‘Deep Hit Of Morning Sun’ back into their live sets – watch footage below.

The band, who have recently been playing their 1991 album ‘Screamadelica’ in full at a number of headline shows and festival dates, played 2002 track ‘Deep Hit Of Morning Sun’ for the first time in years to honour Lanegan, who passed away earlier this year and had covered the song.

“We’ve brought ‘Deep Hit of Morning Sun’ back into the set in honour of Mark Lanegan who covered it so beautifully with The Twilight Singers,” the band wrote on Instagram, sharing footage of a performance of the song.

Check it out below.

Grunge icon Lanegan passed away at his home in Killarney, Ireland on February 22, age 57.

Lanegan was the frontman with Screaming Trees from 1985 to 2000 and was also known for his work with bands like Queens of the Stone Age, Mad Season, The Gutter Twins and for his many other numerous collaborations.

The news of Lanegan’s passing prompted a huge wave of tributes on social media from the likes of Eddie Vedder, Dave Grohl, Manic Street Preachers, Tim Burgess, Courtney Love and Sleaford Mods.

Lanegan’s 12th solo album, ‘Straight Songs Of Sorrow’, came out in 2020 and served as a companion to his far-reaching memoir, Sing Backwards And Weep. In a four-star review, NME described the record as being “open and viscerally honest” while containing “music that salves the soul”.

Back in December 2021, Lanegan released another memoir, Devil In A Coma. In the book, the musician detailed his near-death experience from COVID via prose and poetry that he wrote while he was ill with the virus.