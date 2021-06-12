Primal Scream say they “love” Lorde’s new single ‘Solar Power’ today (June 12).

The group took to social media to say “We love Lorde’s new single”, complete with heart emoji – you can see it below.

The New Zealand musician made her return on Thursday (June 10), four years after the release of her second album ‘Melodrama’.

Earlier this week, Lorde spoke about Primal Scream’s influence on her comeback single, pinpointing ‘Loaded’ as a key inspiration behind it.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, Lorde said: “I had never heard Primal Scream in my life. I’d been told to check them out. I wrote the song on the piano and then we realised it sounds a lot like ‘Loaded’. It’s just one of those crazy things that they just were the spiritual forebears of the song.”

She continued to say that she had spoken to the band’s frontman Bobby Gillespie about the similarities between the songs and that he was “so lovely about it”. “He was like, ‘You know, these things happen, you caught a vibe that we caught years ago,’” she explained. “And he gave us his blessing.

“So let the record state ‘Loaded’ is 100 per cent the original blueprint for this, but we arrived at it organically. And I’m glad we did.”

In a five-star review of the new single, NME said: “Where Lorde will go after this remains unclear, but her third era has started off on a beautiful, summery tip.

“All that’s left to do is get down to your nearest expanse of water, douse on the SPF and do as Ella would – cut loose, lay back and get free.”