Primavera Sound Festival has announced its line-up for 2022, with the likes of The Strokes, Tame Impala and Lorde all on the bill.

The Barcelona festival cancelled both its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now intends to return in 2022 with a bumper event.

Over 400 artists will perform as part of Primavera 2022, which will primarily be held at the Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona across two weekends next year: June 2-4 and June 9-11.

More than 150 shows will also take place in venues across Barcelona between June 5-8 next year as part of the festival. Primavera 2022 will then close with the ‘Brunch On The Beach’ party on June 12.

The full line-up for Primavera Sound Festival 2022 has been announced this morning (May 25). The first weekend of Primavera 2022 (June 2-4) will feature a large number of the artists who were booked to play in 2020 and 2021, including The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, Pavement, Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Gorillaz, The National, Charli XCX, Beck and Jorja Smith.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will also perform during the first weekend, as will Caribou, Kim Gordon, Jamie xx, Fontaines D.C., Earl Sweatshirt, Parquet Courts, Beach House, Disclosure, IDLES, King Krule and Slowthai.

The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator, Tame Impala, Gorillaz, Massive Attack and Jorja Smith will also return for weekend two of Primavera 2022 (June 9-11).

The likes of Lorde, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, Run The Jewels, M.I.A., Playboi Carti, Holly Humberstone and Burna Boy will also perform on the second weekend of next year’s Primavera.

You can find more information on the Primavera Sounds 2022 line-up here.

Tickets for Primavera 2022 will go on sale on June 1 via DICE. Ticketholders for the cancelled 2020 and 2021 editions of Primavera will be able to attend one weekend of Primavera 2022 of their choosing, or they can upgrade their tickets in order to attend both weekends.

Refunds will also be available for any 2020 or 2021 ticketholders who do not wish to attend Primavera 2022. You can find out more information here.

The Primavera Weekender is set to return later this year following its inaugural edition in 2019.