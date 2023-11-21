Primavera Sound announce stacked line-up for 2024

Primavera Sound have announced the first wave of acts for the Barcelona 2024 line-up.

Lana Del Rey, Pulp, The National, FKA Twigs, SZA, Disclosure, Justice, Mitski, Phoenix, PJ Harvey and Vampire Weekend are among headliners at the annual Spanish festival, which takes place from May 30 to June 1, 2024 at the Parc del Fòrum.

Other acts on the huge 2024 bill include Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Jai Paul Ammarae, Arca, Omar Apollo, Bikini Kill, Amyl And The Sniffers, Deftones, Ethel Cain, Kim Petras, Peggy Gou, Romy, The Last Dinner Party and many more.

Fan sale tickets will be available to purchase from Thursday (November 23) 11am CET via registration on the Primavera website, open now until Wednesday (November 22) at 11:59pm CET. General on-sale tickets are then available to purchase from Friday (November 24) at 11am CET from here.

Check out the teaser video and full line-up so far below.

“This Is Love. The Primavera Sound 2024 lineup is unveiled and festival’s love is spreading out in all directions. Can’t you feel it?” festival organisers shared in a press release. “Love for its own history, reflected in the retro graphic image that accompanies the release, successor to the flyer on which the magic words were first conjured up: Primavera Sound.”

“Zoom in, zoom out. But haven’t we agreed that this lineup is a gift? Well, let’s unwrap it and discover that, in essence, what this is all about is the love of music.”

To be played on repeat 🔁 Fan sale tickets available November 23rd at 11:00H (CET), registration open on our website until November 22nd at 23:59H (CET).

General on-sale available from Friday at 11:00H (CET).

Last year’s instalment saw performances from Blur, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalía, which NME hailed as the “always excellently-curated Barcelona festival” which “returned to form”.

It added: “A festival that entreats its punters to care about the future looks to be gradually entering a new, bright and reinvigorated era of its own.”

Meanwhile, Primavera Sound will not be returning to Madrid next year. While the Spanish festival has taken place in Barcelona since 2001, 2023 was the first year that it became a dual-site event, with the same line-up playing both locations.

“Although both the city of Madrid and the whole region welcomed us with open arms, with a warmth that was mirrored in the institutions, the cultural agents and of course the audience, the external difficulties that the festival had to face in the final stretch of the pre-production gave rise to one of the most complicated events that Primavera Sound has ever had to face,” said Almudena Heredero, director of Primavera Sound Madrid, in a press release.

However, Primavera Sound will debut in Peru this year, marking the festival’s latest expansion.