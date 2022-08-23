Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends Gang of Youths gig, skols beer to crowd applause

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended Gang of Youths‘ intimate acoustic show at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney last night (August 22), getting cheered on by patrons as he downed a beer in the front row of the venue’s balcony seating.

Just a few hours after attending a meeting with the Inner West Labor team in his electorate of Grayndler, Albanese was spotted quietly enjoying the band’s tour-closing gig alongside Minister for the Arts Tony Burke.

Recalling the appearances that former Labor PM Bob Hawke would make at cricket matches in his later years, Albanese was applauded by the audience as he proceeded to skol a beer while looking over the balcony. See that moment below:

Albo getting cheers (and peer pressure to skull his beer) at Gang of Youths pic.twitter.com/5h5ETHglsA — Tahlia Pritchard (@Tahls) August 22, 2022

Advertisement

Albanese has long been an avid music lover, having guest hosted ABC’s Rage and performed multiple DJ sets at events prior to becoming Prime Minister. He was introduced onstage by Jimmy Barnes at this year’s edition of Bluesfest in the lead-up to the federal election, and was publicly congratulated by Billy Bragg following his win.

Last night’s show marked the final date of Gang of Youths’ Australian tour in support of third album ‘Angel in Realtime’. Frontman Dave Le’aupepe played multiple songs solo – including a cover of Colin Hay‘s ‘I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You’ – and the band were joined by Gretta Ray for ‘The Deepest Sighs, the Frankest Shadows’.

The Australian leg of the band’s world tour kicked off late last month and included arena shows in Perth, Adelaide, Newcastle, Sydney and Melbourne.

Advertisement

The band also curated and headlined two editions of their own festival, A More Perfect Union. Those took place in Hobart – where they were joined by the likes of Arlo Parks, Cub Sport and Ray – and Sandstone Point, which featured a line-up that included Matt Corby, Middle Kids, Budjerah and more.

Gang of Youths were also set to play a pair of New Zealand shows this month, but both were postponed, saying in a statement that the decision was “necessary to maintain the health of the band”.