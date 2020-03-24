Primo! share new single ‘Machine’, release video clip

Melbourne rockers Primo! have shared their new single ‘Machine’ from forthcoming album ‘Sogni’. They’ve also released an accompanying video, featuring the bands as would-be mechanics – watch it below.

In a press statement, drummer Suzanne Walker said the song “contemplates workplaces and hierarchies”.

“The feeling of being like a machine inside the machine but as well the fact that sometimes great ideas, thoughts & observations come to you during the working day, in unexpected ways,” she said.

Per Walker, the video represents and extrapolates this notion by “playing with the idea of doing vs not doing”. She said it was inspired by John Travolta in ‘Grease’, and the films of Kenneth Anger.

“Rhythmically, the pacing is like that of a machine, speeding up and slowing down, at times franticly chugging, spattering vivd bursts of greasy colour before halting to a stop and slipping the key from the ignition,” Walker said.

“Tonally, it’s a balance (of) the intentional and the unintentional. We’re a group of friends and a meeting of minds, we’re not overly produced or refined, we enjoy each others company and in this way we are the machine, the engine the petrol, the doing and the not doing.”

‘Machine’ is the third single released from ‘Sogni’, following ‘Best and Fairest’ and ‘Perfect Paper’ from earlier this year. The new album sees the band expand to a quartet, with the addition of Amy Hill on bass guitar. Primo!’s debut album ‘Amici’ was released in 2018.

‘Sogni’ is set for an April 17 release this year.