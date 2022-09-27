Primus respond to Willow’s cover of their 2022 track ‘Conspiranoia’

Primus figurehead Les Claypool has responded to Willow covering their 2022 song ‘Conspiranoia’.

Willow posted her take on the ‘Conspiranoid’ song to Instagram earlier this week alongside the caption “I fucking love Primus. If you haven’t listened to <Conspiranoid> … that’s a big issue.”

Primus’ Claypool then responded, writing: “Fine guitar pickin’ there young fiery lass”.

Willow replied, saying “I’m shitting my pants with gratitude rn” and changed her Instagram name to Fiery Young Lass.

Willow is set to release new album <COPINGMECHANISM> on October 8. The follow-up to 2021’s ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ has been teased with ‘<maybe> it’s my fault’, ‘hover like a GODDESS’ and ‘curious/furious’.

Speaking about why it took so many years to make a rock album, despite always being a fan of the genre, Willow told NME: “I had so much respect for the rock genre, but I didn’t know if I could give it exactly what it needed. I was trained very specifically as an R&B singer and I had seen my mum screaming and doing it so perfectly. For a really long time, I just didn’t feel like I would measure up.”

However, she went on to tell NME that she realised she “could make it something truly unique and authentic to who I am as a person and a writer. I could make something that people didn’t even know they needed.”

“There’s a certain level of reckless abandon that comes with rock music,” she added. “Specifically, I think the magnitude of oppression that any minority in America has historically experienced, it puts something inside of us that makes us want to growl a little bit and scream. I think pop-punk is a very beautiful expression of that.”

Last month, Willow made her Reading Festival main stage debut, revealing her ambition to one day make a “rock opera”.