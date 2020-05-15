The companion live album to Prince‘s 1985 concert film Prince and the Revolution: Live has finally been released on major streaming platforms.

Prince and his backing band were captured on film performing on March 30, 1985 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York during the ‘Purple Rain’ tour. The film marked the first time that Prince had officially released live concert footage as both a television broadcast and home video, while a subsequent DVD release followed in 2017.

Today’s release (May 15) of the audio version of Prince and the Revolution: Live marks the first time that it has been made available to listen to on major streaming and download platforms. The audio has been remastered by the late artist’s longtime mastering engineer Bernie Grundman, and you can hear it below.

You can also watch Prince and the Revolution: Live on YouTube until 11:59PM on Sunday (May 17). The stream is aiming to raise funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation, and any viewer donations will include a matching component from Google.

You can see the setlist from the concert in question below.

1. Let’s Go Crazy

2. Delirious

3. 1999

4. Little Red Corvette

5. Take Me With U

6. Yankee Doodle Dandy

7. Do Me Baby

8. Irresistible Bitch

9. Possessed

10. How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore

11. Let’s Pretend We’re Married

12. International Lover

13. God

14. Computer Blue

15. Darling Nikki

16. The Beautiful Ones

17. When Doves Cry

18. I Would Die 4 U

19. Baby I’m a Star

20. Purple Rain

Earlier this week, Bernie Sanders displayed a bass drum head seemingly gifted to him by the Prince backing band the New Power Generation during a conference call he made from his home office to a Senate committee meeting.