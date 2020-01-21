Prince wrongful death lawsuit has been dismissed

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Prince‘s family has been dismissed.

The lawsuit was issued against a number of defendants in April 2018, alleging they had the duty and opportunity to diagnose and treat the singer’s addiction and prevent his death, but failed to do so.

But as early as last summer, plaintiffs began dismissing defendants, according to the Associated Press.

Advertisement

Claims against Dr. Michael Schulenberg, a doctor who treated Prince in the weeks before his death, were permanently dismissed last November, along with allegations against Schulenberg’s former employer.

Allegations against Walgreens, which provided prescriptions for Prince and Trinity Medical Center, the Illinois hospital where the singer was treated for an opioid overdose a week before he died, were also permanently dismissed last August.

Henry Blair, a professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota, said the dismissals suggest settlements were reached by the defendants and plaintiffs.

A medical negligence claim against Howard Kornfeld, a California addiction specialist who was contacted by Prince’s associates before he died, was dismissed by a judge in September, but is pending an appeal.

The late icon’s family claim Kornfeld had a duty to advise the singer’s associates that he should be immediately admitted for treatment.

Advertisement

But the judge found no evidence that Kornfeld ever communicated with Prince or that a doctor-patient relationship was established.

Prince died at the age of 57, when he was found alone and unresponsive in his Paisley Park estate on April 21 in 2016. Shortly after his death, it was confirmed that he died from an opioid overdose. The star was found to have fentanyl in his system – which is 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Meanwhile an all-star tribute concert for the late singer featuring Foo Fighters, St. Vincent, Beck, Usher, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, and Mavis Staples is being held two days after the 2020 Grammys ceremony on January 28.